Ivano-Frankivsk Philharmonic musician Pavlo Dmytrash died in war while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Pavlo Dmytrash, a 27-year-old musician of the Ivano-Frankivsk Philharmonic, was killed in action with the Russian occupiers. The soldier had been missing since January 2024.

This was reported on Facebook by the artistic director of the Ivano-Frankivsk Philharmonic named after Iryna Malanyuk, Roman Dzundza, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we learned of a loss in our Philharmonic family... Our Pavlo, a percussionist of the symphony orchestra, who had been missing since 9 January 2024... Pavlo Olehovych Dmytrash (1996-2024)," Dzundza said.

He noted that the Philharmonic thought until the last moment that Pavlo would return home and "play music from the Marvel Cinematic Universe again".

"It didn't happen... It was his last performance. Rest in peace, our Hero! May you rest in peace... and deepest condolences to the family," the head added.

What is known about the fallen soldier?

Pavlo Dmytrash is a native of the village of Pastushe, Ternopil region. He defended the country in the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Dmytrash was the commander of the 2nd Division of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriya Brigade.





The soldier went missing during combat missions near Novomykhailivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, on 9 January 2024.

According to his comrade-in-arms, the death was confirmed by DNA examination.

