Opera singer, musician and actor Ihor Voronka was killed in battle for Ukraine. PHOTOS

On 6 July, Kyiv musician and actor Ihor Voronka died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his wife Maryna Rayevska on her Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that I received the news from my husband's comrades-in-arms, Ihor Voronka, that he was killed on the battlefield on the evening of 6 July. We are currently unable to arrange a funeral and receive official documents about his death, as the territory is occupied. Therefore, he is officially listed as missing. As I write this, I still can't believe it... We have lost a wonderful husband, father and friend. He will always remain in our hearts," the post reads.

On 3 July, Ihor turned 49 years old. He has been defending Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.





"We have lost an extremely talented musician and actor. Since 2017, from the first opera production, Ihor has been part of the team in our search and experiments, always ready for new experiences and interaction. It's an indescribable pain," said the artistic platform Opera Opera Ukraine, in whose projects Ihor Voronka participated.





"Not perception, pain and despair.... Truly Honoured Artist of Ukraine and at the same time a powerful and professional warrior on the battlefield. An extremely talented person in everything he did. This is a tragedy for our nation," wrote Ihor Pylyp, Honoured Artist of Ukraine, choirmaster of the National Honoured Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir named after H. Veriovka, on his page.

"We came to the Philharmonic Orchestra together and sat at the same console. And better than all the consoles in the group, we would play the passages that the conductor was afraid to ask us. It is rare to meet such a friendly and intelligent person. Ihor Voronka. One less star," recalls musician Olha Konopliana on her page.

