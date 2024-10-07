Russian army fired 39 times at border areas of Sumy region during day

On October 7, Russians fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 143 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (13 explosions), artillery (4 explosions), FPV drones (4 explosions) and dropped VOG from a UAV (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: FPV drones were used (4 explosions).

Esman community: FPV drone strikes were recorded (2 explosions).

Svesa community: there was an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: FPV drone strikes (8 explosions), GAB attack (10 explosions), MLRS shelling (65 explosions), mortar shelling (10 explosions).

Myropillia community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Druzhba community: 15 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Seredyna-Buda community: there was an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Znob- Novhorod community: FPV drone strikes were recorded (3 explosions).

