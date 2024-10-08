Harris on negotiations with Russia: "Ukraine should have say in future of Ukraine"

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she would not meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, as this process is impossible without Kyiv's participation.

According to Censor.NET, Harris said this in an interview with CBS News.

When asked whether she would agree to meet with Putin to find a way to resolve the war in Ukraine, the US presidential candidate answered in the negative.

Not on a bilateral basis without Ukraine. Ukraine should have a say in the future of Ukraine," she stressed.

Read more: U.S. sees number of productive steps in Zelenskyy’s victory plan - State Department

Harris noted that the US now supports Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

"If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now. He's talking about, 'Oh, he can end this in one day'. Do you know what that means? It means surrender," Harris emphasised.

She also stressed the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter in the peace process to end Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"There will be no success in ending this war without Ukraine's participation and the UN charter in what that success looks like," she said.

Read more: Ceasefire will embolden Putin, weaken Ukraine and lead to more fighting - Bloomberg

Speaking about Ukraine's possible membership in NATO, Harris added that "these are issues that we will address if and when it comes to that."

"Right now, we are supporting Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked aggression," the US Vice President concluded.