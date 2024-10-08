Russian troops carry out air strike on Esman community in Sumy region: couple is killed

On October 8, 2024, at about 04:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, guided aircraft bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Shostka district in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Victims of enemy shelling

As noted, the enemy attack killed a couple in their own home - a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old wife.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region. Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

