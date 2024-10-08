ENG
Enemy 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled artillery systems and truck with ammunition fly into air after Ukrainian M142 HIMARS MLRS attack. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of the American M142 HIMARS MLRS destroyed the Russian 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled artillery system and the KAMAZ truck that had brought the ammunition to the artillery installation.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

