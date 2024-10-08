Unknown object may have flown from Belarus to Ukraine in morning - Belarusian Hajun. MAP

In the morning, an unknown object, probably a reconnaissance UAV, flew into Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring channel Belarusian Hajun.

"In the morning, an unknown target flew from Belarus to Ukraine. According to eRadarrua, the target of an unidentified type moved from the Polissia Reserve in Belarus towards Prypiat at about 08:54 and crossed the border at 09:00. According to preliminary data, it could have been a reconnaissance UAV. Then the target went to the southeast, flew over Chornobyl, Oster, Kalita and then headed to the Yagotyn area and then to Cherkasy region," the statement said.

On Monday, October 7, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree allowing a number of paramilitary structures to shoot down drones that fly into Belarus.

Watch more: Russia attacks Belarusian town of Kalinkavichi with "Shahed-136" attack UAV. VIDEO