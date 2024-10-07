Lukashenko signs decree that allows not only military to shoot down drones that fly into Belarus

On Monday, October 7, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree allowing a number of paramilitary structures to shoot down drones that fly into the territory of Belarus.

The title of the decree reads as follows: "On the suspension of flights of model aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles."

It is noted that the document was adopted with the aim of regulating the right to use physical force, special means, weapons, military and special equipment not only in relation to aircraft models and UAVs but also unmanned aircraft, unmanned vehicles, including underwater and surface vessels, ground vehicles and complexes controlled remotely or automatically.

According to the decree, the right to use weapons and special means against drones is granted not only to military personnel and law enforcement agencies but also to other paramilitary organizations.

The UAVs can also be shot down by the prosecutor's office, the Investigative Committee, the State Committee for Forensic Expertise, the financial investigation bodies of the State Control Committee, the State Inspectorate for the Protection of Flora and Fauna under the President of Belarus, emergency response bodies and units, customs authorities, and representatives of other structures.

As a reminder, Russian Shahed drones have repeatedly flown into the territory of Belarus. One of them attacked the Belarusian town of Kalinkovichi on October 4, 2024.

Belarus first used aviation to shoot down a Russian Shahed on August 29, 2024.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that Belarus allegedly "shoots down many drones that fly in".

