Three "Shahed" flew to Belarus, Lukashenko’s helicopter was also in sky - Belarusian Gajun

On the afternoon of October 3, when Ukraine was attacked by dozens of Shaheds from the territory of the Russian Federation, three of them flew into the airspace of Belarus.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the analytical project "Belarusian Gajun"

"According to @eRadarrua and @war_monitor, around 12:55, 3 "shahedis" flew from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus," the message reads.

According to the monitoring group, two of them flew in the area of ​​Novaya Huta and are heading for Gomel, another one landed in the area of ​​Loyeva and is moving in the direction of Khoyniki.

They also add that at the same time there is a helicopter with Lukashenko in the sky over Belarus, heading south from the Ozerny residence. According to preliminary data, the helicopter is flying to the Mikashevich family.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of September 26, four Russian "Shaheds" violated the airspace of Belarus, one attack drone flew not from Ukraine, but from the territory of Russia.