Russia attacks Belarusian town of Kalinkavichi with "Shahed-136" attack UAV. VIDEO

A Russian "Shahed-136" attack drone hit the Belarusian town of Kalinkavichi.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a surveillance camera that captured the sound of the UAV's flight and its explosion when it crashed in a private building in the town was published online. The recording shows that as a result of the drone attack, the lights in the buildings in the camera's field of view are turned off. The camera data shows that the attack was carried out on 3 October at around four o'clock in the morning.

