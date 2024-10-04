Lukashenko on "shaheds" flying into Belarus: We shoot down lot of them, we don’t look at whose they are

Dictator Alexander Lukashenko has commented on the flights of Russian Shahed UAVs over Belarus.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Belarusian media.

"There have been several cases of such flights (of UAVs - Ed.) from both Russia and Ukraine. We shoot down a lot of them. We do not look at whether they are Russian or Ukrainian," the self-proclaimed ‘president’ said.

The dictator said that both Russia and Ukraine are purchasing a large number of UAVs. But "in inexperienced hands" and after exposure to electronic warfare, they lose their bearings. This is how they allegedly fly into Belarus.

As a reminder, Russian Shahed drones have repeatedly flown into the territory of Belarus. One of them attacked the Belarusian town of Kalinkovichi on October 4, 2024.

Belarus first used aviation to shoot down a Russian Shahed on August 29, 2024.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Ukraine's partners for refusing to shoot down Russian missiles and drones attacking Ukraine.

"So far, only Belarus distinguished itself for shooting down Russian "shaheds," he said.

