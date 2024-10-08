About 30 thousand people, including 450 children, remain in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka - RMA

Currently, 12 thousand people, including 82 children, remain in Pokrovsk, and 17.8 thousand people, including 368 children, remain in Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said this during a telethon

"There are currently 12 thousand people in Pokrovsk, including 82 children. There were 46 thousand, including 3.5 thousand children. That means more than 30 thousand people have left Pokrovsk alone. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the authorities, police units, and the State Emergency Service, we are moving people away from the front line," Filashkin said.

According to him, 17.8 thousand people remain in Kostiantynivka, including 368 children. A month ago, 20 thousand people lived here.

"That is, people are leaving, and we thank them for taking care of themselves because the situation is very difficult in Kostyantynivka," emphasized the head of the RMA.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Cherkasy region is hosting those who want to leave the dangerous areas. Evacuation trains from Donetsk region will run to Cherkasy region at four-day intervals.

