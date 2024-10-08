DOT was unaware that military were eating low-quality canned food - there were no complaints before the journalists’ investigation

The State Logistics Operator has not received any official complaints about the quality of canned food, as described in an investigation by NGL.media journalists.

This is stated in the material of Censor.NET journalist and member of the anti-corruption council Tetiana Nikolaienko.

The day before, Lviv-based NGL.media published an investigation that one of the ministry's laboratories actually allowed the supply of low-quality stew to the front to the Trade Granit company.

In early July, NGL.media was contacted by Dmytro Vlasenko, a command officer of one of the battalions holding the line in the Pokrovsk direction. He told us about the poor quality of the food that not only his battalion receives. He handed over several cans of stew.

The DOT said that quality control of canned food supplied by the Armed Forces is carried out at the production stage, i.e. before it is supplied to military units.

"The Department of Food Safety and Veterinary Medicine takes control samples from the batch, sends them for laboratory analysis and, if the conclusion is positive that they are fit for consumption, issues a quality certificate for the supply of the relevant batch. During August (this is the period referred to in the journalistic material), the DOT did not receive any official complaints from military units regarding the unsatisfactory quality of canned food," reads the response to a question from anti-corruption council member Tetiana Nikolaienko.

"We also note that we have not recorded any supplies without the aforementioned certificate. Currently, the process of controlling the compliance of batch volumes with quality certificates is not automated. The relevant certificates are provided to military units upon acceptance of the goods," the DOT said.

In order to strengthen control over product quality, the State Logistics Operator, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, plans to digitalize the process of confirming the availability of quality certificates. Namely, to implement a system solution in the Armed Forces' IT supply management system - DOT-Chain.

It is planned that the supplier will indicate the number of the quality certificate in the IT system on the invoice, which will allow tracking whether the batch actually meets the quality requirements or not.

As you know, this is not the first time that Trade Granit has been accused of supplying low-quality products to the Armed Forces or failing to supply them.

