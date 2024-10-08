As result of Russian shelling of Sumy region, 2 people were killed

On October 8, Russians fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 26 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: launch of GAB (1 explosion), shelling with an AGS grenade launcher (6 explosions).

Khotin community: launch of GAB (3 explosions) was recorded.

Nova Sloboda community: an attack by GAB was recorded (2 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: a GAB was launched (1 explosion).

Yunakivka community: a GAB was launched (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: launches of the GAB (8 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded.

Myropilia community: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Richky community: there were launches of the GABs (3 explosions).

In addition, this morning, an enemy aircraft launched GAB bombs (4 explosions) on the territory of the Esman community. The air strike killed 2 local residents.



