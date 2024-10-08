Tomorrow, Rada should resolve issue of mobilization of limitedly fit 18-25 year olds

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada is to finally resolve the conflict in the law that results in the mobilization of those aged 18-25 years old. At the initiative of the European Solidarity faction, a conciliation council was held with the participation of the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, faction leaders, Defense Minister Umierov and representatives of the General Staff.

"We discussed the settlement of a legislative conflict regarding young men of limited fitness aged 18-25 who are mobilized. At the initiative of our team and Petro Poroshenko, tomorrow the Verkhovna Rada will legislate that these persons liable for military service cannot be mobilized," said Iryna Herashchenko, co-chair of the EU faction.

"Also, the issue of demobilization of those 18-25-year-olds with limited fitness who have already been mobilized should be resolved during the next plenary week. Our team has proposed who can replace them - representatives of the law enforcement agencies, who now have 100% exemption," the deputy notes.

"Most of the issues discussed at the meeting were classified. However, the work of the TCR was discussed, because there are still complaints that those who have exemption are mobilized, and sometimes even with the use of force. Representatives of the General Staff and the Defense Ministry supported our initiative to set up a hotline regarding the actions of the TCR and promised to open it this week," Herashchenko said.

"We also raised the issue of supplying the AFU. The recent scandals and journalistic investigations about canned skin and fat three times over the price discredits the Defense Ministry and it should receive an explanation. Representatives of the Defense Ministry said that these are old contracts that have already been terminated. But we are interested in who signed them and who will be punished fairly for all this. We are preparing relevant inquiries," the people's deputy said.

