Russians attack Poltava region with missiles - RMA

Russian troops attack Poltava region with missiles

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Filip Pronin.

"Stay in shelters! The enemy is attacking the region!" he wrote.

The Air Force also reported that missiles were launched in the direction of Kremenchuk and Poltava.

