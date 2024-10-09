Armenia refuses to sign CIS statements at Moscow summit

Armenia refused to support two statements adopted at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

This is reported by OC Media, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting was attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Armenia did not join two statements, but did not provide details of this decision.

The first statement referred to the principles of cooperation in ensuring security in Eurasia.

The second statement addressed the inadmissibility of the use of unilateral restrictive measures in international relations, recommending that member states refrain from adopting, expanding or applying such measures.

The second statement was adopted against the backdrop of Western sanctions against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Treaty Organisation poses threats to the security, existence and sovereignty of his country.

This was the reason for the freezing of Yerevan's participation in the CSTO.