3 022 3
Germany handed Ukraine 2 IRIS-T systems: by end of year there will be two more
Last week, Germany supplied Ukraine with the IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence system and the IRIS-T SLS short-range air defence system.
This was stated by the head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine in the German Ministry of Defence, Major General Christian Freuding, Censor.NET reports citing RND.
According to him, Germany will continue to supply light armoured vehicles and main battle tanks, as well as a significant amount of artillery ammunition.
"Just last week we delivered two Iris-T SLM and SLS air defence systems. We will deliver two more air defence systems by the end of this year," he said.
