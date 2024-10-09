Assault group of 16 occupiers was destroyed in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th Air Assault Brigade defeated an assault group of 16 occupants in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the result of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The 16-member Russian assault group that was defeated in Kursk region is confidently gaining ground in more favourable areas. The work of the soldiers of the Pride Group unit of the 2nd Battalion of the 80th Air Assault Galician Brigade," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

See also Censor.NET: Paratroopers trophy Russia's latest T-90M Proryv tank in Kursk region. VIDEO.