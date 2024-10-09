SBI detained soldier of 56th SMIB Hnezdilov, who publicly went AWOL. PHOTO

A soldier of the 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, Serhii Hnezdilov, who publicly stated about AWOL, was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

"It has been preliminarily established that in early September, the serviceman was sent to a hospital for a medical examination by a military medical commission, but he did not actually undergo the examination and did not stay in the medical institution, and after the expiry of the specified period of the medical examination, he did not return to his place of service, moreover, he was actually hiding from law enforcement officers for two weeks, changing places and cities of residence.

The demonstrative and public AWOL of a military unit in wartime is not only immoral in relation to their comrades who remained at the front but also demoralizes society and initiates a false discussion that clearly works in the hands of our enemy," the Bureau noted.

Hnezdilov was detained on suspicion of AWOL with the intent to evade military service under martial law (under Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Hnezdilov confirmed the detention on Facebook.

It should be noted that on 21 September 2024, the soldier wrote on Facebook that he went AWOL to draw attention to the need to set terms of service for mobilized persons.

"The absence of clear terms of service contributes to 'black demobilization': marriages to disabled pensioners used to be a meme, but now it is a very common phenomenon, divorcing wives to get sole custody of a child, divorcing their own parents to get care for their mother or father, going to the AWOL. There is a lot to learn from history, but unfortunately, we do not learn the lessons of history.

The government is still incapable of serious dialogue with society and is intolerant of the non-fulfillment of civic duty by a wide range of citizens. Instead of the doctrine that 'fighting is the duty of every citizen', the government proposes to appoint those who are caught on the streets as defenders for an indefinite period," he explained.

The 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade ordered an internal investigation.

Hnezdilov took part in battles in the Donetsk region, including Pisky and Bakhmut. He is also the founder of the cultural festival VydelkaFest in his hometown of Vilkovo in the Odesa region and hosts the Hromadske podcast "++ Podcast", where he talks to the military and raises the issue of militarisation of society.

