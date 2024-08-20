Rada adopts draft law on easing liability for AWOL or desertion

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft law that provides for the possibility of exempting military personnel from criminal liability for AWOL or desertion.

This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"If a suspect of AWOL has expressed a desire to continue serving, he may be released from criminal liability.



Moreover, he can return not only to his own unit, but also to another one. Of course, this is subject to the consent of the commander," the People's Deputy commented.

