Rada adopts draft law on easing liability for AWOL or desertion
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft law that provides for the possibility of exempting military personnel from criminal liability for AWOL or desertion.
This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.
"If a suspect of AWOL has expressed a desire to continue serving, he may be released from criminal liability.
Moreover, he can return not only to his own unit, but also to another one. Of course, this is subject to the consent of the commander," the People's Deputy commented.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password