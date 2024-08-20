ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4645 visitors online
News War
17 102 31

Rada adopts draft law on easing liability for AWOL or desertion

ВР ухвалила законопроєкт про послаблення відповідальності за СЗЧ

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft law that provides for the possibility of exempting military personnel from criminal liability for AWOL or desertion.

This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"If a suspect of AWOL has expressed a desire to continue serving, he may be released from criminal liability.

Moreover, he can return not only to his own unit, but also to another one. Of course, this is subject to the consent of the commander," the People's Deputy commented.

Read more: Status of military personnel fighting on territory of Russian Federation: Parliament adopts draft law

Author: 

VR (1921) duck-out (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 