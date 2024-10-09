Russian fighter jet that can carry Kinzhal missiles arrives in Belarus - Belarusian Hajun

A Russian MiG-31K arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus on Wednesday evening, October 9.

This is reported by the monitoring public "Belarusian Hajun", Censor.NET reports.

According to Belarusian Hajun, these are the MiG-31K fighters that can carry hypersonic X-47M2 Kinzhal airborne missiles and are capable of launching them at a distance of 2000 km.

The monitoring project also noted the fact that the Russian VKS's MiG-31K aircraft have not been in Belarus for the past 1.5 years, since April 6, 2023.

