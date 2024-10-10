Currently, there are no grounds for demobilization of military personnel aged 18-25. There is no one to replace them, - "servant of people" Chernev

Currently, there are no grounds for demobilisation of servicemen aged 18-25. The pace of mobilisation for discharge from service in this category is insufficient.

Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Chairman of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA, MP from the "Servant of the People" party Yehor Chernev said this at a briefing in the Verkhovna Rada, LB reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, at a closed meeting of the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, it was reported that the pace of mobilisation in the country was insufficient to discharge this category of people from service.

"There is simply no one to replace them," the MP said.

Chernev noted that if there are appropriate mobilisation rates, then the issue of demobilisation will be considered.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, 9 October, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11379-d, which provides for the exemption from mobilisation of Ukrainians under the age of 25. However, this document did not provide for demobilisation.

Read more: Situation at front remains very complicated, so demobilization is problematic for us - "servant of people" Venislavskyi