In Russia, they announced destruction of allegedly 92 Ukrainian drones

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during the night, air defense forces worked in 6 regions, as well as in the occupied Crimea and over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

A total of 92 Ukrainian drones were destroyed.

"47 drones were destroyed in the Krasnodar region, 12 over the Kursk region, 9 over the Rostov region, 4 over the Bryansk region, two each over the Belgorod region and the Crimea, one over the Voronezh region, 15 UAVs over the Sea of ​​Azov," it says. messages

Earlier it was reported that at night explosions were heard near the village of Khansk in the Republic of Adygea. The drones attacked the military airfield, where the 272nd training aviation base of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots is located.

See more: Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation announced alleged downing of 125 drones: explosions were heard in Krasnodar Territory, Voronezh, Volgograd, and Rostov Regions. PHOTO