Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation announced alleged downing of 125 drones: explosions were heard in Krasnodar Territory, Voronezh, Volgograd, and Rostov Regions. PHOTO

The RussianMinistry of Defence claims that on the night of 29 September, Russian air defence forces allegedly intercepted 125 Ukrainian drones.

The message of the hostile Ministry of Defence was quoted by the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 67 UAVs were allegedly intercepted and destroyed over the territory of Volgograd region, 17 - over the territory of Belgorod region, 17 - over the territory of Voronezh region, 18 - over the territory of Rostov region, one each over the territories of Bryansk and Kursk regions and Krasnodar region, and 3 more - over the waters of the Azov Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Defence is silent on the consequences of the attack.

Where were the explosions in Russia?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones: explosions were heard near the military town of Yeysk.

It is also known that drones attacked the Voronezh region at night. The governor of the region reported several downed drones. Local residents reported hearing at least 10 explosions. According to ASTRA, the forest is on fire after the explosions.

Residents of the Volgograd region also reported explosions and a fire after the UAV attack. According to them, a fire is visible near the village of Sady Pridonya in Gorodishchevsky district.

In addition, explosions were also heard in Tsimlyansk , Rostov region. Explosions were also reported by residents of Volgodonsk and other settlements in Rostov Region. Local media reported a fire in the village of Samarske, Azov district.