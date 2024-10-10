Strike on Odesa on October 9: death toll rises to 8 (updated)

On the morning of October 10, a man who was injured during a Russian missile attack on the port in Odesa died in hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of yesterday's Russian missile attack has increased to 7. This morning, a 46-year-old port employee died in hospital. Doctors did their best, but the wounds were too severe," he said in a statement.

At 1 p.m. it became known about a new victim of the Russian strike.

"The number of victims of yesterday's attack has increased to 8 people. A 26-year-old man died in hospital from his wounds," Kiper said.

As a reminder, in the evening of October 9, Russian invaders once again attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles. The enemy targeted the port infrastructure again. The enemy hit a civilian container ship flying the Panamanian flag.

This was the third attack on a civilian vessel in the last four days. The enemy is trying to disrupt the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor.

