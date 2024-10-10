Second MiG-31K of Russian AF that can carry "Kinzhal" missiles arrives in Belarus - Belarusian Hajun
The second MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces (AF) has arrived in Belarus.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring group "Belarusian Hajun"
"According to our information, the second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian AF has just landed at the Machulishchi airfield.
It should be reminded that yesterday one MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces had already arrived in Machulishchi.
