Second MiG-31K of Russian AF that can carry "Kinzhal" missiles arrives in Belarus - Belarusian Hajun

The second MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces (AF) has arrived in Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring group "Belarusian Hajun"

"According to our information, the second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian AF has just landed at the Machulishchi airfield.

It should be reminded that yesterday one MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces had already arrived in Machulishchi.

Read more: Russian fighter jet that can carry Kinzhal missiles arrives in Belarus - Belarusian Hajun

