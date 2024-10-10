Rada allows foreigners to serve in AFU, STSS and National Guard as officers

On October 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Transport Special Service (STSS) and the National Guard under contract as officers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

"Over the 2.5 years of war against Russian aggression, we have seen many foreigners join the Defense Forces and prove their ability to effectively perform complex tasks on the battlefield.



Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted an important law drafted by the Ministry of Defense, which opens the way to increasing the number of foreigners who will serve under contract as officers in the Armed Forces, the State Service of Special Transport and the National Guard," Umierov wrote.



According to the Defense Minister, previously foreigners could only serve as privates and sergeants, but the new law strengthens the human resources of our army.

In a telegram, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak also announced the adoption of the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Procedure for Contract Military Service by Foreigners and Stateless Persons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Transport Special Service and the National Guard of Ukraine." Draft Law No. 12023 was voted in favor by 276 People's Deputies.

