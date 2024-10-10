Kyiv City Council member Opadchyi: Authorities organized problems with law enforcement to make me step down

Ihor Opadchyi, a member of the Kyiv City Council from Vitalii Klytschko's UDAR party, claims pressure from the Presidential Office. He claims that he began to have problems with law enforcement agencies after he refused to step down.

Opadchyi posted this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"They are trying to deprive me of my mandate in order to bring an official - a deputy minister of the Zelenskyy government - to the Kyiv City Council. Apparently, one deputy minister is not enough for them in the Kyiv City Council. Six months ago, I received a 'greeting' from the President's Office with a proposal: to step down in exchange for a quiet life. If I agree, I will have peace of mind, but if not, my life will become very restless," Opadchyi wrote.

The Deputy also released a video from June 24 this year, in which he clarified that he was promised "problems with law enforcement agencies" if he refused to resign.

According to Opadchyi, the persecution has now begun. The reason was the situation with his car after an accident in which his wife and child were injured.

According to the deputy, he is accused of purchasing a Range Rover for 65 thousand UAH. He did not mention that it was a car after an accident, which the insurance company recognized as "constructively destroyed".

"Why is the President's Office involved with a Kyiv City Council member? The puzzle comes together if you look at the election lists. The Office wants to bring in a candidate who follows me on the list - a current deputy minister in the Zelenskyy government. They need new staff. If the OP removes me, their man will enter the Kyiv City Council. That's the whole conspiracy," Opadchyi wrote.

Read more: MPs continue to buy luxury cars during war and "hide" them on relatives - media. PHOTO

According to the electoral lists of Vitalii Klitschko's UDAR published in the media, Timur Tkachenko is the next candidate after Opadchyi in constituency #4 (Desnianskyi district of Kyiv). At the time of the election, he worked as the deputy head of Darnytsia District State Administration, and now holds the position of Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.