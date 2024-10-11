Ukraine is attacked by enemy drones: air alert has been declared in number of regions (updated)

On the night of October 11, the Russians attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. An air alert was declared in most areas.

From about 4:40 a.m. to 5:08 a.m., monitoring groups and mass media reported on explosions in Kyiv. A little earlier - around 3:40 - explosions near Cherkasy were reported.

As of 6:50 an air alert has been announced in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions.

Movement of strike UAVs:

UAVs in the southern part of the Chernihiv region constantly change course;

UAVs from the Kyiv region, heading for the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions;

UAVs on the border of the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, heading west;

UAVs from Sumy, heading to the Poltava region.

At 7:11 an air alert was announced in the Khmelnytskyi region

As of 7:34 a.m., the movement of strike UAVs:

UAV in Vinnytsia, heading for Khmelnytskyi.

UAV on the border of the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAV east of Zhytomyr, heading west.

UAV in the Sumy region, headed for Poltava region.

UAV in the Poltava region, course southwest.

UAV in the western part of Kyiv region constantly changes its course.

At 8:43, the air alert was canceled in the Khmelnytskyi region

As of 8:51 a.m., the following was recorded:

UAV in the south of the Kyiv region, course west/southwest.

UAV in the eastern part of the Kirovohrad region, heading west.

UAV in the western part of the Poltava region, heading west.

UAV on the border of the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, heading west.

UAV in the southern part of the Sumy region, heading south.

Strike UAV movement as of 9:48 a.m.:

UAV in the northern part of Vinnytsia, heading for Khmelnytskyi.

UAV in the southern part of the Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAV in Poltava region, course west.

Repeated launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in the Sumy region.

