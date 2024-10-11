Air defense forces destroyed all enemy drones that threatened Kyiv

On the night of October 11, Russian invaders attempted to attack Kyiv with attack drones for the fifth time since the beginning of the month. The drones came from different directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

"The air alert in the capital lasted more than three hours. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized by air defense forces and means," the statement said.

Popko noted that there was no information on damage or casualties. The data of the operational summary is being updated and clarified.

"At the moment, combat operations are underway in Kyiv region against the remaining enemy UAVs. So it is possible that an air alert will be announced in Kyiv. Therefore, I urge you to listen to the warning signals and use shelters in case of danger," the head of the KCMA added.

