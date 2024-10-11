Day in Mykolaiv region: occupiers attacked critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv twice, shelled Kutsurubska community

Yesterday, on October 10, at 11:48 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., the enemy struck twice with ballistic missiles, previously "Iskander-M", at the city's critical infrastructure facility with an interval of 20 minutes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim.

The windows and roofs of four apartment buildings and the roof of one private house were damaged. Two women, aged 59 and 52, and a 57-year-old man were injured, all of them are in light condition. They received medical care on an outpatient basis.

Also yesterday, at 09:50 a.m., the Russian army attacked the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone. And at 10:20 p.m., it launched artillery shelling, as a result of which a private house in the village of Solonchaky was damaged. There were no civilian casualties.

