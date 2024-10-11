More than 70% of wounded soldiers return to ranks - commander of Medical Corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine Kazmirchuk

After treatment, more than 70% of wounded and injured soldiers return to service.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatolii Kazmirchuk, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"According to our data, more than 70% of the wounded and injured return to service. These are average statistics. You understand that the figures may vary in different areas of the frontline. We can say that these 70% of servicemen are, in fact, the backbone and foundation of the military contingent," Kazmirchuk said.

He noted that this is extremely important, as servicemen who have already served can pass on their experience to their comrades after being wounded and returning to duty.

"This makes it possible, for example, not to look for a new mobilization resource, but to use trained personnel. After all, everyone knows that a serviceman who has come under contract or mobilization must undergo basic general military training at the training center, which includes military medical training," the commander noted.

According to Kazmirchuk, in order to improve the skills of combat medics, an online course on tactical medicine was initiated, which presents a training program for combat medics based on MARCH-PAWS algorithms.

This course is popular, especially among tactical medicine instructors. Some of the skills published are also suitable for soldiers undergoing basic military training. For example, self-help under fire (direct threat zone) and self-help/mutual aid in tactical shelter (indirect threat zone), Kazmirchuk noted.

Read also on Censor.NET: There is a shortage of combat medics at the front, - Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kazmirchuk

"Of course, the video format is designed only for mastering the skills already acquired and repeating them, but in this way, we are making the skills more accessible to every serviceman," the commander said, adding that the priority task of the command is to ensure that every serviceman is trained, both ordinary mobilized soldiers and combat medics.