Today, many 10th and 11th graders, especially boys, go abroad - Lisovyi

In grades 10-11, many children, especially boys, go abroad, and it is necessary to encourage them to stay in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

"As for the departure. I share your concern. We see many children, especially boys, going abroad in grades 10-11. We encourage them to stay in Ukraine in various ways," he said.

Read more: More than half million children in Ukraine study remotely, - Lisovyi

According to him, the Ministry of Education should offer them high-quality vocational, pre-university and higher education that will encourage them to stay in the country.

In addition, Lisovyi emphasized that Western education is partly mythologized, and the universities that Ukrainian children go to are no better than domestic regional higher education institutions.

Read more: 400 thousand Ukrainian schoolchildren are now abroad, - Lisovyi