ISIS member, hiding from justice for 7 years, detained in Kyiv - SSU

The Security Service detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, who had been the wanted list by Interpol for 7 years, in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The attacker was a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries, who had illegally arrived in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, using a foreign passport of a fictitious person.

Prior to that, the ISIS member had been in the Middle East for a long time, where he was involved in transporting the terrorist organization's fighters to Syria.

See more: He helped occupiers capture Bakhmut: FSS agent was sentenced to life imprisonment - SSU. PHOTO

According to the SSU, after arriving in Ukraine, the man constantly changed his mobile phone numbers and the addresses of rented apartments in different cities. Subsequently, he tried to set up a channel for illegal legalization of immigrants from countries with a high terrorist risk in Kyiv.

SSU officers established his location and detained him at his place of temporary residence in the capital of Ukraine.

Currently, the member of the terrorist organization is in custody in accordance with the extradition arrest procedure.

The issue of further extradition of the detainee to the country of origin, which put him on the international wanted list in 2017, is being decided.

See more: Agent of FSB of Russian Federation who spied on military involved in Kursk operation was detained in Sumy - SSU. PHOTO