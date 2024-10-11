Internal investigation ordered against Police General Shaikhet after journalists’ material - National Police

Following an investigation by journalists, the National Police has ordered an internal investigation against the head of the Migration Police Department of the National Police, General Serhii Shaikhet.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"An internal investigation has been ordered regarding the information published in one of the online publications regarding the head of the Migration Police Department, Serhii Shaihet," the statement said.

As noted, appropriate decisions will be made based on the results of the investigation.

Earlier, journalists published information that revealed that the head of the Migration Police Department of the National Police, General Serhii Shaihet, lives in an apartment valued at $1 million and regularly visits the sports complex during working hours using a company car with "operational" license plates.