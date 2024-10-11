Since beginning of day, 78 combat engagements have taken place in frontline. High enemy activity remains in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline. The highest activity of the occupiers is recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, the situation remains difficult in the Kurakhove direction.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 16 hours on October 11.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

During the day, a number of settlements in the Sumy region suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy shelled Ulanove, Kucherivka, Marchykhina Buda, Holubivka, and Studenok with artillery; Yuriieve, Rivne, Richkys, Yastrubyne, Rybtsi, Kysla Dubyna, Stepne, and Obody were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Pishchane during the day. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. A total of eight combat engagements were registered in the direction.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to eight in the Lyman direction. Fighting took place near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Bilohorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but conducted an air strike with a guided aerial bomb near Yasnohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repel two occupants' attacks near Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar. Four enemy attacks have already been stopped near Ivanivske and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Toretsk. Four attacks were repelled, two more battles are ongoing. The enemy dropped two GABs on Kramatorsk.

The enemy is still highly active in the Pokrovsk direction. Clashes of varying intensity started 13 times today. Fighting is ongoing in the vicinity of Selydove. 12 attacks were repelled near Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad and Lysivka.

The situation remains difficult in the Kurakhove direction. Fourteen attacks were repelled near Novoselydivka, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Vodiane, and another battle is ongoing near Katerynivka.

The situation in the south

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor, with the support of aviation, attacked ten times near Bohoiavlenka, Zolota Nyva, Novodarivka, Levadne, Rivne and Olhivske, with seven more combat engagements ongoing.

No active actions of the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions today. The enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and localities.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the enemy conducted eight air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using ten GABs.