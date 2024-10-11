We will not weaken our support for Ukraine. This is clear signal to Putin, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany is the strongest military supporter of Ukraine in Europe and assured of continued assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Scholz said this during a joint media talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Germany is the strongest military supporter of Ukraine in Europe and the second strongest in the world. And this will continue to be the case, I can assure you clearly today and here," Scholz said.

In particular, he noted that Germany has recently provided Ukraine with a new comprehensive military support package worth more than 600 million euros, including IRIS-T, infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers, ammunition, drones, etc.

In addition, Scholz emphasized that Germany is helping Ukrainians ahead of the winter, as Russia has deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to him, the Russians' goal is to "break the wave of resistance among the civilian population."

He also reminded that in the short term, Germany has pledged to provide Ukraine with an additional 170 million euros to quickly repair the most serious damage and restore heat supply.

"All this shows two things. First, Ukraine can rely on us. Secondly, this is a clear signal to Putin. Playing for time will not work. We will not weaken our support for Ukraine," Scholz added.

Earlier, Scholz announced a military aid package for Ukraine. Thus, Germany, together with Belgium, Denmark and Norway, is preparing a large military aid package for Ukraine worth 1.4 billion euros. The assistance is planned to be provided by the end of 2024.