Cabinet of Ministers appoints Supervisory Boards for Defense Procurement Agency and State Logistics Operator

The Cabinet of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Defense, has approved the appointment of candidates for the positions of members of the supervisory boards of the Defense Ministry's procurement agencies - the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"The appointment of Supervisory Boards in the defense agencies of the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator is an important step towards meeting international standards in the field of defense procurement. This guarantees independent control over the processes, minimizes the risks of corruption and increases confidence in the system both within the country and among international partners," said Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Supervisory Boards will include both Ukrainian and international experts, which will allow for the integration of global experience in reforming defense procurement. The Supervisory Boards will be independent in their activities, as most members were selected through open competitions.

In particular, the government has approved the appointment of independent members to the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency:

Patrick Auroy (has more than 30 years of experience in senior positions in the French defense sector, as well as in NATO structures. As Under Secretary General for Defense Investment, he chaired the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors);

Kateryna Kuznetsova (has more than 25 years of international experience in audit and corporate finance, including as a director at PwC UK);

Lukasz Stolarski (during his 18 years at NSPA NATO, he managed multinational teams and complex logistics);

as representatives of the state:

Yurii Dzhyhyr (Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, economist with more than 20 years of experience in promoting reforms in public finance management, social policy and fiscal decentralization);

Taras Chmut (Director of the "Come Back Alive" Foundation).

In addition, the Government has approved the appointment of the following members to the supervisory board of the State Logistics Operator:

as independent members:

Simon Woodward (has extensive experience in the UK and international pharmaceutical, retail, consumer goods, catering, military and risk products sectors);

Anna Demchenko (has more than 20 years of experience in international companies in the financial sector);

Mykola Roienko (has experience in implementing compliance functions, internal audit, internal investigations into possible abuses, establishing controlling and budgeting functions, working in IPO projects, and auditing financial statements of leading companies);

as representatives of the state:

Nadiia Bihun (as Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, she coordinates the development and implementation of state policy in the field of public procurement, development of competitive relations and public partnership);

Yuliia Marushevska (Head of the Change Support Office of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine).

