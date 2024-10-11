ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5699 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
525 2

Occupiers lose about 200 people killed and wounded daily in area of responsibility of "Luhansk" OTG

Ліквідація окупантів

Every day, the Russian army's losses in the Luhansk OTG area amount to about 200 occupiers killed and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman of the Luhansk OTG.

"As for the forces that they (the occupiers - Ed.) have brought up, let's just say that they are suffering very heavy losses. That is, about 200 people are killed and wounded every day in the area of our responsibility," Bobovnikova said.

According to her, Russia loses about 6,000 people in a month on this section of the frontline. Therefore, enemy troops are constantly replenishing manpower.

"That is, we are not talking about any rotations, for example, changes in the division or changes in brigades, but they are constantly replenishing their personnel," the spokeswoman added.

Read more: Enemy occupied Zhelanne Pershe and Stelmakhivka and advanced in Maksymilianivka - DeepState. MAPS

Author: 

Russian Army (9222) liquidation (2446) Luhanska region (1313)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 