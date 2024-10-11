Occupiers lose about 200 people killed and wounded daily in area of responsibility of "Luhansk" OTG

Every day, the Russian army's losses in the Luhansk OTG area amount to about 200 occupiers killed and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman of the Luhansk OTG.

"As for the forces that they (the occupiers - Ed.) have brought up, let's just say that they are suffering very heavy losses. That is, about 200 people are killed and wounded every day in the area of our responsibility," Bobovnikova said.

According to her, Russia loses about 6,000 people in a month on this section of the frontline. Therefore, enemy troops are constantly replenishing manpower.

"That is, we are not talking about any rotations, for example, changes in the division or changes in brigades, but they are constantly replenishing their personnel," the spokeswoman added.

