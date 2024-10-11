UK imposes sanctions on two Russian oligarchs

The British government imposed sanctions on Friday against two Russian oligarchs.

Britain made two changes to the list of persons subject to sanctions against Russia. Andriy Melnychenko and Grigory Berezkin were added to the list.

They are now subject to asset freezes, trust services sanctions, travel bans, and transportation sanctions.

It is noted that Berezkin is an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. He is the owner of the ESP group of companies engaged in the oil industry, electricity, media and venture capital investments.

Melnychenko is the main beneficiary of the international fertilizer producer Eurochem and the coal and energy company SUEK (Siberian Coal Energy Company).