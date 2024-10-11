Heating season may not start in Pokrovsk community due to shelling - CMA

Russian invaders are shelling the Pokrovsk community in the Donetsk region every day. As a result, the heating season in the community is under threat.

This is stated in a statement by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhii Dobriak, Censor.NET reports.

The official said that the enemy had used GABs and artillery yesterday, damaging social facilities and residential buildings.

"Russian troops are driving people out of the city, shelling the residential sector and critical infrastructure facilities so that the Pokrovsk community will be left without heating, water and electricity. And winter is coming. Due to the lack of gas, water and electricity, the heating season is under threat and most likely will not take place," said Dobriak.

It is noted that 80% of the critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk has already been destroyed due to constant shelling. Despite the fact that there is no central water supply, there is drinking water. It is delivered to the community by employees of the Pokrovskvodokanal utility, and there are water distribution points that "will work as long as the security situation allows."

The head of the CMA also said that as of October 11, just over 12,000 local residents, including 70 children, remained in Pokrovsk.

According to him, all families with minors have agreed to evacuate and are already leaving for safer regions.

See more: During day, two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were under occupiers’ fire: house and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTO

At the same time, Dobriak emphasized that the evacuation has slowed down. Previously, 1,000 people left per day, now it is up to 300.

Finally, the official urged the community residents to evacuate to safer places.

"I understand that some people have decided to stay, but you have to understand that it is impossible to live in inhuman conditions: without heating, electricity, water. It is impossible in winter. The enemy is approaching, firing artillery at residential buildings. It is very dangerous. And there may come a time when there is simply no one to clear the rubble," added the head of the CMA.

Read more: Consequences of Defense Forces’ attack on storage base of "Shaheds" in Krasnodar territory of RF. SATELLITE PHOTOS