Consequences of Defense Forces’ attack on storage base of "Shaheds" in Krasnodar territory of RF. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite images showed significant damage to the territory as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Shahed UAV storage base near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Krasnodar Territory of the RF.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Schemes.

The images from the Planet Labs satellite, which were taken on October 11, show the consequences of a drone attack on warehouses near the city of Yeysk.

The photos show damage to warehouse buildings, including the destruction of the roof of one of them, and traces of fire.

As a reminder, on October 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had struck warehouses near Yeysk with the forces and means of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The target was warehouses in the village of Oktyabrsky, which, according to the General Staff, were used to store Shahed drones.

The General Staff reported that about 400 attack drones were stored there.

"According to the results of objective control, an accurate hit on the target was recorded. Secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the facility," the agency added.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Wednesday, October 9, 2024, explosions were heard in two regions of the Russian Federation. Local authorities claimed that it was the work of air defense systems.

