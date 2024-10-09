Defense Forces attacked "Shaheds" storage base in Krasnodar region of Russia with about 400 UAVs - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the Shahed UAV storage base near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the General Staff, on Wednesday, 9 October, a strike group of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, attacked a storage base for Shahed UAVs near Oktyabrsky in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

About 400 attack drones were stored there.

The General Staff says that an accurate hit on the target was recorded. Secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the facility.

"The destruction of the Shahed UAV storage base will significantly reduce the ability of the Russian occupiers to terrorise civilians in Ukrainian cities and villages," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Wednesday, 9 October 2024, explosions were heard in two regions of the Russian Federation. Local authorities claimed that it was the work of air defense systems.

