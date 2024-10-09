"Shaheds" attacked Odesa region: 5 people were injured, high-rise building and medical facility were damaged

On the night of October 9, 2024, Russian troops once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper in the telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, air defense forces destroyed most of the targets.

Consequences of an enemy attack

According to the RMA, the attack in Odesa district damaged the windows and facade of a nine-storey building, without further fire.

"Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized in moderate condition. The attic floor of the unfinished building also caught fire. The fire was promptly extinguished. The glazing of one of the medical facilities was damaged," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Ukrainian Navy destroyed 4 "Shaheds" in the South.

In addition, it was reported that on the night of October 9, the Russians launched "Shaheds" into Ukraine. It was also reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv region at night, and air defense was operating.

According to the Air Force, a total of 21 out of 22 "Shaheds" were destroyed at night.