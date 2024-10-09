21 out of 22 "Shaheds" were destroyed. Poltava region was attacked by 3 "Iskanders" - Air Force

On the night of October 9, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine again using missiles and attack drones.

What did enemy use to strike Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, Russian troops struck Poltava region with three "Iskander-M/KN-23" ballistic missiles from Kursk region, as well as 22 attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

"As a result of an air battle, 21 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. Another attack drone turned in the direction of Russia!" the statement reads.

