Occupiers launched "Shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the night of October 9, the Russians launched "Shaheds" into Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Strike UAVs from Mykolaiv region to Odesa region (Yuzhne)," the statement said.

Later, the Air Force of the AFU reported a UAV strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update on UAV movement

Update as of 00:22:

Strike UAVs in Odesa region in the northwestern direction.

Several groups of UAVs from Mykolaiv region to Odesa region.

Enemy UAV in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, heading north.

Update as of 00:47:

Attack UAVs in Odesa region in the northwestern direction.

Enemy UAV from Dnipropetrovsk region to Poltava region.

Update as of 01:20:

Strike UAVs from Odesa region heading for Vinnytsia region.

Enemy UAV in Poltava region heading for Poltava.

Update as of 01:56:

UAV in Vinnytsia region heading northwest.

UAV from Odesa region heading to Vinnytsia region.

An enemy UAV from Poltava region to Sumy region.

Several groups of UAVs from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.

