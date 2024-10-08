Shaheds violated restricted area around South Ukrainian NPP once again - Energoatom

On the night of 7 October, Russian Shahed attack UAVs were spotted near the industrial site of the South Ukrainian NPP.

This was reported by the press service of Energoatom, Censor.NET reports.

The distance of the "Shahed" from nuclear facilities was less than 10 km.

"Cases of Russian UAVs being spotted have recently increased many times, which may indicate that Russia is preparing for strikes on Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure," the statement said.

Earlier, on 20 September 2024, it was reported that drones had been flying near the South Ukrainian NPP for three nights.

On 13 September, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) heard Russian attack drones flying near the South Ukrainian NPP twice in one week.