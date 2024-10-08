Defense Forces destroyed enemy Kasta-2E2 radar station in Eastern direction with missile strike. VIDEO
In the eastern direction, soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade of the "Black Forest" unit detected and adjusted a missile strike on an enemy target - the Russian 39N6 Kasta-2E radar station.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
This model of radar is considered to be a state-of-the-art weapon designed to control airspace, determine coordinates and recognise air targets, including those flying at very low altitudes. The Kasta radar station was first spotted on the territory of Ukraine in 2021 in the occupied Luhansk region. At that time, the Russians brought in equipment to counter attack UAVs.
