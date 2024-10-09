Ukrainian Navy destroyed 4 Shaheds in South

Today, on 9 October, at night in the south of Ukraine, during an air attack by the Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Navy shot down 4 enemy SHAHED-136 kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy's press centre.

"The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of other components of the Defence Forces, continue to destroy the enemy on land, at sea and in the air!" the statement reads.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 9 October, Russians launched Shakhtys into Ukraine. It was also reported that explosions were heard in the Kyiv region at night, and air defence systems were operating.

There is currently no information on the consequences of the night drone attack.